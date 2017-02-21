Gucci purse worth more than $24k stolen from Charleston store

Authorities say the incident took place Friday, February 17. Charleston Police are on the search for the suspect in the theft of a purse from the Gucci store in downtown Charleston. We’re told a man entered the store, took the purse from the shelf, and left without paying. Store employees noticed the purse was missing about two hours later. The purse is yellow with a bamboo handle and made from crocodile skin. It is worth more than $24,000. If you have any information, contact 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

