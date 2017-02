Savannah, GA (WSAV)- Free fruits and vegetables are available to families who need them thanks to the Peach State Health Plan and its Mobile Market Truck.

As part of the Wesley’s Healthy Living Initiative, the mobile market will be parked at the Family Life Center on 32nd Street in Savannah Tuesday, February 21.

Families in need can visit the truck between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. to receive free produce.

