Contractors focus on 1 of 3 main streets for $14 million project

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Three streets in Downtown Savannah will be getting a $14 million face lift in the near future.

Contractors presented a design for Bay Street including changes to the lights, adding trees and benches.

A big part of the design though was eliminating parking, which is something Savannah already tried just last year.

“I’m not sure I’m sold on having something down the middle of the street,” Bonnie Walden, the Bay Street Blues owner, said. “I think I would prefer it to be on the south side of the street since right now there’s nothing on the southside but a concrete pavement.”

Walden is talking about the median contractors are proposing. At Tuesday’s meeting they showed what the improved street would look like by getting rid of parking from Martin Luther King Blvd. to Broad St.

“We have some ideas, we have options based on what we heard and we want feedback to know what is most preferable from the standpoint of what’s going to be built,” Kona Gray, a principle contractor with EDSA Inc., said.

This feedback is from a meeting last month where they presented several other ideas to the community.

“At this point we’ve been at 30,000 feet really looking at overall concept,” Gray said. “Now we’ve gone down to the ground and we’re looking at each street block by block.”

This isn’t just for Bay Street either. They’re also focusing on Broughton and River Streets.

“The main thing is to make sure that we provide enough attention to each one of these corridors because each one is so unique, but also provide a context for them to be connected and coordinated with one another,” Bridget Lidy, the Tourism Director for the city of Savannah, said.

Walden said she agrees with the idea so far as long as they make sure everyone is safe.

“What we need to concentrate on is the visual aspect of it, but more importantly the pedestrian aspect,” Walden said.

Walden had a similar response back in September when the city implemented the same no parking concept.

The city’s results were inconclusive, so the contractors will move forward with the plan unless they receive negative feedback.

“We’ll go back, we’ll refine the designs, we’ll refine the concepts based on the ideas and we’ll present a final concept,” Gray said.

Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in the Georgia Coastal Center they’ll turn their attention to River Street and have a final meeting March 23rd.