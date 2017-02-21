Community invited to attend downtown streetscape meetings

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – The City of Savannah kicked off its Downtown Streetscape Improvement Initiative in December that included development for Broughton, Bay and River Street.

The City would like to extend the invitation for the community to be involved and in attendance to the following upcoming community meetings about the project.

Conceptual Design Review Meetings at the coastal Georgia Center (305 Fahm Street). The meetings will begin at 6 PM:

Monday, February 20 – Broughton Street

Tuesday, February 21 – Bay Street

Wednesday, February 22 – River Street

Phase One of the project will look to help enhance three of historic downtown’s most prominent streetscapes, Broughton Street, Bay Street, and River Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to E. Broad Street. According to officials, it will be to help “create a rich and exciting pedestrian realm”.

“We have been very pleased with the turnout for our first two meetings for the downtown streetscape initiative and the input we’ve recieved so far,” said Bridget Lidy, Director, Tourism Management & Ambassadorship Department for the City of Savannah. “These meetings are particularly exciting as we will begin to see more of the details fleshed out in the plans for all three streets – Broughton Street, Bay Street, and River Street.”

EDSA is leading the project with help from multiple local partners.

A release from the City outlined the first meetings:

“The previous meetings showcased two thematic approaches for the streetscape improvement initiative- coastal and historic. It was based majorly on community input received through the process to date, the design team will present conceptual designs for the three streets, focusing on one street per meeting. Following a general overview of the first two meetings, the design team will lead a discussion of the detailed program elements for streetscape improvements. The community will then have the opportunity to provide feedback during the meeting.”

