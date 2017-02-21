(Savannah, GA) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is excited to continue its partnership with McDonald’s to bring Coffee with a Cop to five locations on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at a location selected in each of the SCMPD’s five precincts.

Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the citizens they serve together – over a cup of coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other. The precinct commander, crime prevention officers and several other officers will be at each location to meet with folks who live and work in Savannah and Chatham County.

The five locations are:

West Chatham Precinct: McDonald’s at 4306 Ogeechee Rd. at Chatham Parkway

Downtown Precinct: Grant Community Center, 1310 Richards St.

Central Precinct: McDonald’s at 2701 Montgomery Street near Victory Drive

Southside Precinct: McDonald’s at 600 E. DeRenne Ave.

Islands Precinct: McDonald’s at 6740 Waters Ave. near Eisenhower Dr.