Book Signing: Capt. Donnie L. Cochran, First Black Pilot to Fly with the Blue Angels

Book signings with local authors continue this week at Savannah State.
Monday, former Savannah Mayor Dr. Otis Johnson signed his new memoir, ‘From the “N Word” to Mr. Mayor: Experiencing the American Dream.’
This Friday, February 24, from 2 to 4 pm, retired Captain Donnie L. Cochran will sign copies of his book, ‘Glad to be Here: My Lessons Learned As A Blue Angels Flight Leader And Pilot.’
It’ll be at the ASA H. Gordon Library.
Captain Cochran is formerly the commander of the Blue Angels — and an SSU alumnus.
His book focuses on lessons he learned as a pilot and commander.
The event is free and open to the public.
Books will be avialable for purchase at the event.
