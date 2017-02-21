Book Signing: Capt. Donnie L. Cochran, First Black Pilot to Fly with the Blue Angels

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:
82e382ecaf784cbaabd490f5d26797a2

Book signings with local authors continue this week at Savannah State.

Monday, former Savannah Mayor Dr. Otis Johnson signed his new memoir, ‘From the “N Word” to Mr. Mayor: Experiencing the American Dream.’

This Friday, February 24, from 2 to 4 pm, retired Captain Donnie L. Cochran will sign copies of his book, ‘Glad to be Here: My Lessons Learned As A Blue Angels Flight Leader And Pilot.’

It’ll be at the ASA H. Gordon Library.
Captain Cochran is formerly the commander of the Blue Angels — and an SSU alumnus.

His book focuses on lessons he learned as a pilot and commander.

The event is free and open to the public.

Books will be avialable for purchase at the event.

Click here for more information.

