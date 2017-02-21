Baby Anteater Makes Debut

(MIAMI, FL) The amazon exhibit at the Miami Zoo introduces the first anteater ever born at this zoo.

A new friend is joining the wildlife here at Zoo Miami, Bowie is the first ever giant ant eater to be born at the zoo.

He was born two months ago, but this Tuesday he’s strutting his stuff on his mom’s back.

“These guys are amazing and this is a huge thing for us because it’s the first anteater birth in history of zoo Miami.”

Ron Magil with the Miami Zoo shares some insight on how powerful these ant eaters can be….

“They are so powerful. If threatened they get up on their hind quarters and will grab you like this and with their claws they can eviscerate you in a heartbeat. So they can be very dangerous in that sense so don’t be mistaken by that, but they feed on termites, ants.. They can eat up to 30,000 termites or ants in a single day.”

The newborn is expected to hang on his mom’s back for up to a year before becoming more independent.