Warm Weather Cancels Snow Sculpture Festival

Warm weather has melted the works of art.

An event in Winnipeg (Canada) has been cancelled due to unseasonably warm weather.  The Festival Du Voyageur International Snow Sculpture Symposium held annually, usually sees the structures lasting for months.

The artists worked for three days, fighting the warmer weather.  They even worked at night in hopes a temperature drop would help the situation.  It, however, didn’t work and the artists gave up.

Here’s a side by side comparison of this year’s melting snow and years past extraordinary designs.

One of the event coordinators said once the sculptures are built, they can last for up to four months.

