Tree removal welcomed 20 weeks after Hurricane Matthew

(SAVANNAH) Some residents in one neighborhood in Savannah are reporting progress in their hope for hurricane clean up five months after Matthew hit. The trouble was trees felled by the storm remained on one home at the intersection Skidaway Road and Bayberry Drive. The trees remained untouched after the storm dropped them on the home.

Ginger Collins lives across the street from the home smashed by the trees. Collins says a tree removal crew arrived last week and cut the trees off the home. “There was actually three trees across the back of the house.” Collins said, adding, “It really feels like they made some clean up progress, it looks so much better.” said Collins. She says her neighbors are relieved the trees were finally removed by the property owner, Wells Fargo Bank, because it was a daily reminder of the storm damage on the street.

Collins says seven homes on Bayberry had trees on them the day after Hurricane Matthew and the house across the street from her was the last house where trees remained. Collins says the home was rental property and the last family to live there moved out a week before the hurricane hit.

