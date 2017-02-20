Sweet Reward: ‘Chocolate Run’ to benefit Statesboro’s Open Hearts Community Mission

If your sweet tooth has been missing out since Valentine’s Day, we’ve got good news for you! Get ready for the upcoming “Chocolate Run” in Statesboro! They don’t call it the sweetest race for nothing!

The fifth annual 5K is THIS Saturday, February 25. It’s a fundraiser that benefits Statesboro’s Open Hearts Community Mission- a faith-based organization that helps the homeless of Statesboro and Bulloch County with their immediate needs while providing resources to get them back on their feet.

OHCM Executive Director Jim Lewis joins the conversation with details. Check out our interview here.

Online registration is CLOSED, but you can sign up the day of the race at 7 AM. Click here for more information.

Details:

The Chocolate Run

Saturday, February 25, 2017 @ GSU RAC Pavilion



Registration @ 7 a.m.

Fun Run @ 8 a.m.

5K Race @ 8:30 a.m.

Awards @ 10 a.m.