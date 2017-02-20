SSU Cheerleading wins at 2017 CHEERSPORT Nationals

SAVANNAH, GA – (WSAV) The Savannah State University cheer-leading team announcing a win at the CHEERSPORT Nationals. The team won the Level 4 Division, Open 4 category in the two-day event with a final score of 87.62 Sunday.

According to the school, the win is the first time that a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) has won a national CHEERSPORT event. The last time SSU competed at CHEERSPORT was in 2013. Savannah State finished in eight place in the College Level 4.

CHEERSPORT is a national cheer-leading and dance competition.