Marchers take to sidewalks in Atlanta to protest President Trump

Courtesy: WXIA
Courtesy: WXIA

Atlanta (AP/WXIA) – Dozens of demonstrators marched on sidewalks for about five miles through midtown Atlanta during a rally named with a Georgia flavor: “ImPEACH NOW! (Not My) President’s Day March.”

WXIA, our sister station in Atlanta, reports that police required protesters to remain on sidewalks and not block traffic as they marched from a transit station to Lenox Square mall Monday afternoon.

Staying on sidewalks was in contrast to past Atlanta protests over police shootings, where demonstrators filled city streets and intersections and tried to block freeways.

Demonstrator Keith Edwards says that the hope was that marches like the one Monday will keep President Trump “under control” and prevent him from acting like an ego-maniac.

