Isle of Hope students earn national honor

Ben Senger profile picture By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Wade Smith
Courtesy: Wade Smith

The Isle of Hope K8 is celebrating a big honor – second place at the NASA Student Astronaut Challenge.

The middle school students competed inside NASA’s flight simulator last week at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

They had to handle various emergencies from the NASA team during lift-off, orbit and re-entry.

The students are members of the school’s award-winning STEAM program: science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

It was their first time in the competition and they missed first place by less than one point.

