How to help couple displaced by Baldwin Park fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. – On Savannah couple is left without a home after a fire engulfed an abandoned home in Baldwin Park on Saturday.

The fire started at the house on East 40th street late Saturday afternoon then spread to scorch the houses on each side.

One of those houses was a duplex occupied by Nick Zimmerman and his girlfriend, Becky Johnson.

“The attic ceiling is gone, this back side apart from water damage is fine but the kitchen living room is toast,” Zimmerman said.

The couple had been living in the area for three years and says the fire doesn’t come as a shock,

“That home, always thought it was a fire hazard, it’s just a big abandoned rotten house with who knows what going on with it, and it wouldn’t have taken but a match or any little thing to set it that thing off,” Zimmerman said.

The couple is currently staying at a hotel and trying to figure out their next move.

If you would like to help them rebuild, click here a GoFundMe.