Former Derby, Preakness winner Charismatic dies

Louisville (AP) – Former Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Charismatic has died at a thoroughbred retirement farm in Kentucky.

Old Friends Farm says the chestnut horse that won the first two legs of the Triple Crown in 1999 was found dead in his stall Sunday.

Old Friends President Michael Blowen says everyone at the farm near Georgetown, Kentucky, is “pretty much inconsolable.” He says Charismatic deserved a much longer retirement. Charismatic arrived last December after a long stud career in Japan.

Charismatic’s Triple Crown bid ended when the horse fractured his left foreleg with an eighth of a mile to go. Charismatic finished third.

Doctors said the fracture could have proved fatal, and they praised jockey Chris Antley for dismounting quickly and lifting Charismatic’s injured leg to take weight off it.

