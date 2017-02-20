Congressman Buddy Carter to host town hall meetings this week

Want to learn more about some of the decisions being made in Washington that may soon affect you? Congressman Buddy Carter, U.S. Representative of Georgia’s First District, is hosting five town hall meetings throughout the area this week.

The full schedule is below:

Tuesday, February 21

Chatham County Town Hall Meeting

Armstrong Center

13040 Abercorn Street

Savannah, GA 31419

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 22

Wayne County Town Hall Meeting

Coastal Pines Technical College

1777 West Cherry Street

Jesup, GA 31545

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Ware County Town Hall Meeting

Coastal Pines Technical College

1701 Carswell Avenue

Waycross, GA 31503

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 23

Glynn County Town Hall Meeting

College of Coastal Georgia

1 College Drive

Brunswick, GA 31520

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Camden County Town Hall Meeting

College of Coastal Georgia

8001 Lakes Blvd

Kingsland, GA 31548

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.