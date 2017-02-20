Congressman Buddy Carter to host town hall meetings this week

Want to learn more about some of the decisions being made in Washington that may soon affect you? Congressman Buddy Carter, U.S. Representative of Georgia’s First District, is hosting five town hall meetings throughout the area this week.
The full schedule is below:
Tuesday, February 21
Chatham County Town Hall Meeting
Armstrong Center
13040 Abercorn Street
Savannah, GA 31419
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday, February 22
Wayne County Town Hall Meeting
Coastal Pines Technical College
1777 West Cherry Street
Jesup, GA 31545
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Ware County Town Hall Meeting
Coastal Pines Technical College
1701 Carswell Avenue
Waycross, GA 31503
2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, February 23
Glynn County Town Hall Meeting
College of Coastal Georgia
1 College Drive
Brunswick, GA 31520
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Camden County Town Hall Meeting
College of Coastal Georgia
8001 Lakes Blvd
Kingsland, GA 31548
2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.