Church hosts vigil amidst deadly gun violence in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Tristan Gray, 17, was a member of the Temple of Glory Church in Carver Village where there was a vigil to help stop the violence Monday night.

This vigil is a sign of support for a community who’s been through a tough couple of days after several homicides.

The slew of violence that has taken over the Hostess City prompted community members and church leaders to raise their voices.

They’ve now lost two church members to gun violence.

Gray died just last week and 19-year-old Javonte Reed was killed in December.

Their goal with the vigil is to educate the community by telling them to reach out to their kids and communicate with them.

Leaders hope this will keep them out of trouble.

Some people News 3 spoke to say the violence in Savannah has to stop.

While others say people should step forward physically in the community and not just through social media.

“We can’t win a war on social media,” Anthony Maben, a community activist, said. “We have to take our part. Everybody should feel compelled to give back to their community and that’s what I’m compelled to do.”

These efforts are to support everyone in the Savannah area.

“We’re in a season of grief, in a season of pain and we want to be able to offer hope,” Rev. Matthew Odum said. “We want to encourage as much as we can, council as much as we can, but above all stand on the weaponry of prayer.”

Odum said through their church they plan to talk to their youth in hopes it will make a difference.