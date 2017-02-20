Bridge work and placement to create delays on King George Blvd this week

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – It’s an area Savannah drivers know all too well. Now new construction at the highway 204 and King George boulevard intersection may affect your evening commute.

Four to five months from now traffic headaches could be gone at the intersection. The next four to five nights though people who live in Georgetown south need to know there will be times the road is closed.

“This is what you’ve been waiting for, the construction of the bridge,” says GDOT spokesperson Jill Nagel.

It’s not been an enjoyable wait for those who use highway 204 through Georgetown.

“We’ve got a lot going on this week and this is something you can’t rush. so we do ask everyone, do all of your task the running around you need to do before 9 PM,” Nagel adds talking about the latest milestone the project is reaching.

That’s when work starts to lay concrete beams over the road. They’ll be six-foot wide by one hundred and fifty feet long. Delays in the evening could be from twenty minutes to an hour on King George.

“Motorists will not only see interruption in traffic tonight, you’re going to see escorts, police escorts bringing these beams in beams in because they are so long.”

Four beams will be brought in Monday with twenty-six needing to be placed on the crossover by the end of the week. Nighttime drivers coming from south Georgetown needing to head west will need to reroute in Savannah. Westbound 204 drivers coming to south Georgetown will need to go down to the Coastal highway.

“If you need to go on the south side of 204 to the King George area, then go down 17.”

All of this work will go through Thursday. None of it will be happening during the day and none of it will shut down 204. Those trucks carrying the beams will cause some traffic tie ups in the afternoons.