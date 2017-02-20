BCSO needs your help identifying suspect in financial fraud

Beaufort County (BCSO) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a suspect.

Authorities say the person stole information from a victim’s credit card to make purchases in Beaufort County. They tell us the suspect bought $1500 worth of money orders at the Food Lion in Bluffton earlier this month. Later that day, the person used the same card and pin number to withdraw $100 from the ATM machine at Parker’s on Gateway Village in Bluffton.

If you have any information, contact Cpl. W. Murphy at 843-255-3313 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at (843) 524-2777.