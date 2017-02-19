Thousands celebrate 25th Savannah Irish Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. – With less than a month to go before the city of Savannah is painted green for Saint Patrick’s Day, thousands celebrated their heritage, however big or small, at the Savannah Irish Festival.

Irish dancers, singers, vendors, storytellers, and full supply of Guinness was on tap for visitors for the weekend long gathering.

“This is the start of it. We break out our green and we show our best and we will see each other for all the societies different functions leading up to the big Saint Patrick’s Day, put on the parade by the the Parade Committee,” Savannah Irish Festival chairman Deana Shore said.

The Grand Marshal for the Savannah Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be elected on Sunday, February 26th at noon.