JCSO investigating Ridgeland deadly shooting

RIDGELAND, SC (WSAV) – The Jasper County sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly Saturday evening shooting. Deputies responded to a home along Westberry Street just east of Ridgeland around 8:30 Saturday night.

They found 32-year old Lamar Heyward with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Medical staff on scene told deputies he would have to be transported to Coastal Carolina by ground instead of air because of his injuries.

Heyward did die as a result of that gunshot wound according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office is following up on leads and is expected to interview people of interest in the homicide later Sunday afternoon.

The JCSO is taking any tips the public may have in this homicide case you can call (843) 726-7779. You can also leave a private message on the JCSO Facebook page.