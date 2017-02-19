Florida teacher disciplined over immigration, pro-Trump post

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) – An elementary school teacher in southwest Florida is out of the classroom after a Facebook post encouraging mass deportation of immigrants.

The Naples Daily News reports (https://goo.gl/A9brE6 ) teacher Veronica Fleming was assigned to duties in the school district’s administrative offices after parents complained about a Facebook post mocking the A Day Without Immigrants protest in which immigrants stayed home from work and school for the day to protest President Donald Trump’s efforts to step up deportations.

Fleming teaches at a school with a large Latino student population and appeared to have posted during school hours. The Facebook post included the statements “Looks like less mouths to feed today” and “Thanks Donald Trump!!”

Parents responded by creating an online petition calling for Fleming to be fired.