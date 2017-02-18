This Black History Month, Vet council honors WWII Vets

TNUNDERBOLT, Ga (WSAV) -The Chatham County veterans council honored the men who served their country during a time when they came home to be prejudiced.

The council held this ceremony in recognition of black history month to honor the local soldiers who served in black regiments during World War II. The speakers recognized the valor of the 2,221 black volunteers who answered their nation’s desperate call to action.

“I am proud to change the course of history because somebody had to do it. And I came through at the area in time, I took advantage of it to change the course of history both here locally and nationally,” says John A. White who served as a corporal in the USMC out of Montford Point, North Carolina.

The council held the ceremony at the American Legion post 184 in Thunderbolt.