Savannah fire crews respond to house fire on East 40th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Savannah Fire crews are working to put out a house fire on East 40th street in the Baldwin Park area.

News 3’s Martin Staunton was on the scene and residents who live in the area told him there were possibly three homes involved.

The home that was actually on fire is abandoned, but it is unknown if the homes on each side, that are occupied, have been damaged as result.

No word yet on how the fire started or if anyone is hurt, but a News 3 crew is on the way to the scene.

We will continue to bring you the latest information on-air and here on WSAV.com