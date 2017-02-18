New Roots: Dozens plant trees on Tybee Island for Arbor Day

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – On Saturday dozens gathered on Tybee Island to invest in the future beauty of the region.

In honor of Arbor Day, crews with the Savannah Tree Foundation planted tree in parks around the island. Many of the trees that were planted were to replace those lost from Hurricane Matthew.

“So the trees we plant now are for the next generation. We are not going to enjoy the beautiful shade they are going to produce. So we’ve got to get planting now for our kids and their grandchildren to enjoy these beautiful trees,” Savannah Tree Foundation Executive Director Karen Jenkins said.

The group planted 11 trees on Tybee Island and also brought 75 saplings to give away for free to people to plant in their own backyards.

If you are interested in volunteering with S.T.F., on Saturday February, 25, there will be a tree tending project at the Elk’s Lodge on Wilshire Boulevard.