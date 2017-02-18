New Roots: Dozens plant trees on Tybee Island for Arbor Day

Meredith Stutz Published: Updated:
tybee-arbor

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – On Saturday dozens gathered on Tybee Island to invest in the future beauty of the region.

In honor of Arbor Day, crews with the Savannah Tree Foundation planted tree in parks around the island. Many of the trees that were planted were to replace those lost from Hurricane Matthew.

“So the trees we plant now are for the next generation. We are not going to enjoy the beautiful shade they are going to produce. So we’ve got to get planting now for our kids and their grandchildren to enjoy these beautiful trees,” Savannah Tree Foundation Executive Director Karen Jenkins said.

The group planted 11 trees on Tybee Island and also brought 75 saplings to give away for free to people to plant in their own backyards.

If you are interested in volunteering with S.T.F., on Saturday February, 25, there will be a tree tending project at the Elk’s Lodge on Wilshire Boulevard.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s