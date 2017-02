Savannah, GA (WSAV) – One person has been arrested after a hostage situation on Chapel Lakes Drive South Saturday morning. Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police got a call around 7am about a domestic dispute at a home. By 9:30 the situation had been resolved and one person was arrested. A mother and three children were taken from the home unharmed. No one was injured throughout the incident. SCMPD SWAT and HNT responded.

