Calvary Day’s Coach Tomberlin Retires
Savannah, GA – After just one season on Calvary Day’s sideline head coach Rick Tomberlin retires. Coach Tomberlin said he’s deciding to step away because of health concerns. Better known as “Coach T” on campus his career spans 31 seasons and has three State Championships with Washington County.