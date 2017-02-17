The Bridge: Get ready for the World Canine Disc Championship Qualifier

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Do you love dogs and love seeing them play? Check out the World Canine Disc Championship Qualifier February 24-26 at Islands High School in Savannah.

Proceeds benefit the Islands High School’s Veterinary Science Program, One Love Animal Rescue, Save-A-Life, Coastal Pet rescue, FACTS and helps homeless vets with pets through the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 660.

The 2017 Canine Disc World Championship Qualifier is Friday through Sunday, February 24th – 26th, 9:00am to 5:00pm, at Islands High School, 170 Whitemarsh Island Road. Admission is free.