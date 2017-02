It’s all about community and what one local organization is doing to make our city a better place for children and their families.

Weslyn Bowers — better known to many as “Lady Mahogany” is the founder of “Blessings in a Book Bag.”

The non-profit organization feeds more than 120 area students each weekend in our community.

This weekend, they’ll celebrate their fifth anniversary with a special gala.

