Spring Fever Takes Hold over the Next 7 Days!

Many of us may be feeling it over the next week… yes spring fever!

Our Presidents Day Holiday Weekend will bring highs in the 70s… which will continue into all of next week as well! These are warmer than average temperatures… which are usually in the mid 60s this time of year.

So far in the month of February… we are nearly 8 degrees above normal. The official climate data for the month below shows what we have seen so far.

000 CXUS52 KCHS 170715 CF6SAV PRELIMINARY LOCAL CLIMATOLOGICAL DATA (WS FORM: F-6) STATION: SAVANNAH GA MONTH: FEBRUARY YEAR: 2017 LATITUDE: 32 7 N LONGITUDE: 81 12 W TEMPERATURE IN F: :PCPN: SNOW: WIND :SUNSHINE: SKY :PK WND ================================================================================ 1 2 3 4 5 6A 6B 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 12Z AVG MX 2MIN DY MAX MIN AVG DEP HDD CDD WTR SNW DPTH SPD SPD DIR MIN PSBL S-S WX SPD DR ================================================================================ 1 74 50 62 11 3 0 0.00 0.0 0 8.5 22 260 M M 1 28 270 2 77 50 64 13 1 0 0.00 0.0 0 6.8 15 260 M M 2 1 18 260 3 77 52 65 14 0 0 T 0.0 0 9.0 21 250 M M 6 25 240 4 54 42 48 -3 17 0 0.00 0.0 0 10.1 20 30 M M 8 25 30 5 63 38 51 0 14 0 0.00 0.0 0 5.6 16 290 M M 6 20 290 6 73 39 56 5 9 0 0.00 0.0 0 3.3 10 170 M M 4 12 11 170 7 80 51 66 14 0 1 0.03 0.0 0 8.3 17 160 M M 6 123 22 180 8 76 59 68 16 0 3 0.09 0.0 0 9.5 17 220 M M 8 1 21 230 9 72 45 59 7 6 0 T 0.0 0 17.3 30 300 M M 6 40 310 10 59 34 47 -5 18 0 0.00 0.0 0 6.1 14 150 M M 2 20 120 11 79 40 60 8 5 0 0.00 0.0 0 6.4 17 270 M M 1 8 20 270 12 82 58 70 18 0 5 0.00 0.0 0 10.2 24 250 M M 5 1 29 260 13 74 48 61 8 4 0 0.00 0.0 0 7.0 18 20 M M 1 25 20 14 74 42 58 5 7 0 0.00 0.0 0 5.9 15 150 M M 3 1 19 200 15 81 55 68 15 0 3 0.02 0.0 0 15.4 31 270 M M 5 1 43 270 16 67 41 54 1 11 0 0.00 0.0 0 8.2 16 280 M M 0 21 270 ================================================================================ SM 1162 744 95 12 0.14 0.0 137.6 M 64 ================================================================================ AV 72.6 46.5 8.6 FASTST M M 4 MAX(MPH) MISC ----> # 31 270 # 43 270 ================================================================================ NOTES: # LAST OF SEVERAL OCCURRENCES COLUMN 17 PEAK WIND IN M.P.H. PRELIMINARY LOCAL CLIMATOLOGICAL DATA (WS FORM: F-6) , PAGE 2 STATION: SAVANNAH GA MONTH: FEBRUARY YEAR: 2017 LATITUDE: 32 7 N LONGITUDE: 81 12 W [TEMPERATURE DATA] [PRECIPITATION DATA] SYMBOLS USED IN COLUMN 16 AVERAGE MONTHLY: 59.6 TOTAL FOR MONTH: 0.14 1 = FOG OR MIST DPTR FM NORMAL: 7.7 DPTR FM NORMAL: -1.44 2 = FOG REDUCING VISIBILITY HIGHEST: 82 ON 12 GRTST 24HR 0.09 ON 8- 8 TO 1/4 MILE OR LESS LOWEST: 34 ON 10 3 = THUNDER SNOW, ICE PELLETS, HAIL 4 = ICE PELLETS TOTAL MONTH: 0.0 INCH 5 = HAIL GRTST 24HR 0.0 6 = FREEZING RAIN OR DRIZZLE GRTST DEPTH: 0 7 = DUSTSTORM OR SANDSTORM: VSBY 1/2 MILE OR LESS 8 = SMOKE OR HAZE [NO. OF DAYS WITH] [WEATHER - DAYS WITH] 9 = BLOWING SNOW X = TORNADO MAX 32 OR BELOW: 0 0.01 INCH OR MORE: 3 MAX 90 OR ABOVE: 0 0.10 INCH OR MORE: 0 MIN 32 OR BELOW: 0 0.50 INCH OR MORE: 0 MIN 0 OR BELOW: 0 1.00 INCH OR MORE: 0

The surging warmth is because of an upper-level high pressure ridge over the eastern and central United States… which will bring sinking and warming air.

Also… the jet stream in the upper part of the atmosphere will be well north of the area… from the northern plains and New England… heading toward the Canadian border.