Spring Fever Takes Hold over the Next 7 Days!

Lee Haywood WSAV News 3 meteorologist By Published: Updated:
A warmer than average pattern is taking shape over the next 7days for the Coastal Empire and Low Country.
Many of us may be feeling it over the next week… yes spring fever!

Our Presidents Day Holiday Weekend will bring highs in the 70s… which will continue into all of next week as well! These are warmer than average temperatures… which are usually in the mid 60s this time of year.

So far in the month of February… we are nearly 8 degrees above normal. The official climate data for the month below shows what we have seen so far.

000
CXUS52 KCHS 170715
CF6SAV
PRELIMINARY LOCAL CLIMATOLOGICAL DATA (WS FORM: F-6)

                                          STATION:   SAVANNAH GA
                                          MONTH:     FEBRUARY
                                          YEAR:      2017
                                          LATITUDE:   32  7 N
                                          LONGITUDE:  81 12 W

  TEMPERATURE IN F:       :PCPN:    SNOW:  WIND      :SUNSHINE: SKY     :PK WND
================================================================================
1   2   3   4   5  6A  6B    7    8   9   10  11  12  13   14  15   16   17  18
                                     12Z  AVG MX 2MIN
DY MAX MIN AVG DEP HDD CDD  WTR  SNW DPTH SPD SPD DIR MIN PSBL S-S WX    SPD DR
================================================================================

 1  74  50  62  11   3   0 0.00  0.0    0  8.5 22 260   M    M   1        28 270
 2  77  50  64  13   1   0 0.00  0.0    0  6.8 15 260   M    M   2 1      18 260
 3  77  52  65  14   0   0    T  0.0    0  9.0 21 250   M    M   6        25 240
 4  54  42  48  -3  17   0 0.00  0.0    0 10.1 20  30   M    M   8        25  30
 5  63  38  51   0  14   0 0.00  0.0    0  5.6 16 290   M    M   6        20 290
 6  73  39  56   5   9   0 0.00  0.0    0  3.3 10 170   M    M   4 12     11 170
 7  80  51  66  14   0   1 0.03  0.0    0  8.3 17 160   M    M   6 123    22 180
 8  76  59  68  16   0   3 0.09  0.0    0  9.5 17 220   M    M   8 1      21 230
 9  72  45  59   7   6   0    T  0.0    0 17.3 30 300   M    M   6        40 310
10  59  34  47  -5  18   0 0.00  0.0    0  6.1 14 150   M    M   2        20 120
11  79  40  60   8   5   0 0.00  0.0    0  6.4 17 270   M    M   1 8      20 270
12  82  58  70  18   0   5 0.00  0.0    0 10.2 24 250   M    M   5 1      29 260
13  74  48  61   8   4   0 0.00  0.0    0  7.0 18  20   M    M   1        25  20
14  74  42  58   5   7   0 0.00  0.0    0  5.9 15 150   M    M   3 1      19 200
15  81  55  68  15   0   3 0.02  0.0    0 15.4 31 270   M    M   5 1      43 270
16  67  41  54   1  11   0 0.00  0.0    0  8.2 16 280   M    M   0        21 270
================================================================================
SM 1162  744        95  12  0.14     0.0 137.6          M       64
================================================================================
AV 72.6 46.5                               8.6 FASTST   M    M   4    MAX(MPH)
                                 MISC ---->  # 31 270               # 43  270
================================================================================
NOTES:
# LAST OF SEVERAL OCCURRENCES

COLUMN 17 PEAK WIND IN M.P.H.

PRELIMINARY LOCAL CLIMATOLOGICAL DATA (WS FORM: F-6) , PAGE 2

                                          STATION:  SAVANNAH GA
                                          MONTH:    FEBRUARY
                                          YEAR:     2017
                                          LATITUDE:   32  7 N
                                          LONGITUDE:  81 12 W

[TEMPERATURE DATA]      [PRECIPITATION DATA]       SYMBOLS USED IN COLUMN 16

AVERAGE MONTHLY: 59.6   TOTAL FOR MONTH:   0.14    1 = FOG OR MIST
DPTR FM NORMAL:   7.7   DPTR FM NORMAL:   -1.44    2 = FOG REDUCING VISIBILITY
HIGHEST:    82 ON 12    GRTST 24HR  0.09 ON  8- 8      TO 1/4 MILE OR LESS
LOWEST:     34 ON 10                               3 = THUNDER
                        SNOW, ICE PELLETS, HAIL    4 = ICE PELLETS
                        TOTAL MONTH:   0.0 INCH    5 = HAIL
                        GRTST 24HR     0.0         6 = FREEZING RAIN OR DRIZZLE
                        GRTST DEPTH:   0           7 = DUSTSTORM OR SANDSTORM:
                                                       VSBY 1/2 MILE OR LESS
                                                   8 = SMOKE OR HAZE
[NO. OF DAYS WITH]      [WEATHER - DAYS WITH]      9 = BLOWING SNOW
                                                   X = TORNADO
MAX 32 OR BELOW:   0    0.01 INCH OR MORE:   3
MAX 90 OR ABOVE:   0    0.10 INCH OR MORE:   0
MIN 32 OR BELOW:   0    0.50 INCH OR MORE:   0
MIN  0 OR BELOW:   0    1.00 INCH OR MORE:   0

The surging warmth is because of an upper-level high pressure ridge over the eastern and central United States… which will bring sinking and warming air.

Also… the jet stream in the upper part of the atmosphere will be well north of the area… from the northern plains and New England… heading toward the Canadian border.

