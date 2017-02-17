SPECIAL REPORT: Finding Refuge in the Hostess City

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Often the scope of what the general American public understands about the atrocities of war, dictatorships and starvation is from what they see on a television screen.

For hundreds of people in the Savannah area, they know first-hand the sights and sounds of it all. In less a decade, according to the Lutheran Services of Georgia, about 400 refugees have been resettled in the Hostess City.

The Lutheran Services of Georgia is one of nine national organizations assigned to assist to refugee families and individuals with resettlement and sustainability.

One of those families is the Hassan family. Asmahan Haj Rashed, her husband Abdulkader Hassan and their three young children, the youngest of which has Down Syndrome came to the United State in May of 2016.

The family had spend years building a life for themselves in the northern part of Syria near Aleppo. As the years of civil war continue to wage on and the growing threat of radical Islamic militia became a daily reality, they knew their time was coming to an end.

“The reason we were holding each other when we hear the fighter jets is I was thinking, If we’re going to die. At least we’re going to die together,” Haj Rashed said.

Soon daily life for the Kurdish family became unsafe.

“It was too dangerous to go outside. It was too dangerous for our kids to go to school,” she said.

In 2013 they fled their city after hearing they were next for a militia attack.

“That was the most difficult situation that I went through,” Haj Rashed said. “So my husband hold my hand and said, ‘Why are you locking your bedroom? Why are you acting like you’re coming back?’”

The family was smuggled into Turkey where they spent the next two and a half years in limbo. Most of that time was spent trying to convince the United Nations to register them as refugees. The U.N. has specific guidelines for labeling people as refugees. If someone is labeled as a refugee meaning their life is deemed too dangerous in their home country or current living situation as a means of war, political unrest or other reasons, the U.N. has three choices. First, they can try to safely guide the refugees back to their home country, work with them to settle them into the country they are currently residing or resettle them into a third party country.

In order to be resettled in the United States, individuals must go through a strict round of interviews, health screenings, jury hearings and background checks.

“They’re interviewed by the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Counter Terrorism List, I know IOM interviews them, they have to go through a series of health screenings and more screenings and interviews,” Savannah’s Lutheran Services of Georgia Refugee Program Manager Lauren Cruickshank said. “And again this all happens overseas, and if there is any doubt, they’re denied access.”

According to the United States Department of State, of the 20 million people the United Nations has deemed as refugees, less than 1 percent are given the chance to resettle.

Of that less than 1 percent, the United States takes in more than two thirds of those refugees.

In 2016, the Hassans joins that small number of refugees resettled in the United States. They were assigned to live in Savannah. The State Department provides a one-time stipend for families to use. The amount is based off the number of people in the family unit. The Lutheran Services of Georgia helps with adjusting to the American culture, job placement, and support.

“These are not threats to us,” Cruickshank said. “These are people who provide strength and I think that they’re fleeing the terror that we are fighting.”

Now after nine months in the States, the Hassans have adjusted to life in their apartment in Savannah. All three kids are in school, the mother works at a local Kroger and the father works at a hotel.

“When we first came here we were so happy mainly because of my kids are going to get a better school, better education,” Haj Rashed said.

Since their time in the country, President Trump has moved to increase national security through a proposed executive order. The fate of that order remains unknown after the first order was rejected by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in early February.The original order called for a temporary 120 halt on the American Refugee Resettlement Program, indefinite suspension on Syrian refugee, and limited travel for seven countries.

On Thursday, President Trump announced he will announce a new executive order sometime soon.

Haj Rashed agrees with the need for safety but asks the president for respect.

“I’m against banning refugees. But at the same time I’m with making safety procedures more firm. I suffered from terrorists and I ran away from terrorists and I don’t want to follow me to the states. Because if they come here I will be in danger too,” she said.

While they say their experience in the U.S. has been mostly positive, Haj Rashed says she does have concerns.

“My concern is racists. Some of my family members call me and said if you can change your son’s name which is Mohammad. You should do that just to be in the safe zone,” Haj Rashed said.

While her family continues to adapt to American life, they say they have no plans of returning to Syria. For now, they plan on focusing to help their children grow up in the States.

“We didn’t come to the states to just have better food and give more aid and better benefits from the American government. We are capable of working. And we can be useful to the community that we are in,” Haj Rashed said.