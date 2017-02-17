Pres. Trump lays into press on facts between string of questionable statements

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) —“Hopefully we’ll try to unify the country,” said Pres. Donald Trump began at yet another press conference on Thursday that left many Americans and members of the press more than a little confused.

Mr. Trump spent 20 minutes in what was a rambling defense of his administration that mentioned unifying the country before he laid into the press, again.

“The press has been so dishonest… the level of dishonesty is out of control.”

Then he turned to the press to answer questions about the firing of National Security Advisory General Mike Flynn because of his characterization to the Vice President of calls to Russia.

“What he did wasn’t wrong—what he did in terms of the information he saw. What was wrong was how other people, including people in this room, were given the information. There was classified information that was given illegally–that’s the real problem.”

The president made questionable statements at times and in one instance that was clearly false.

“Because people came out and voted like they’ve never seen before. That’s the way it goes. The biggest electoral win since Ronald Reagan.”

Both Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and George H.W. Bush had far more electoral votes than President Trump won in 2016.

And then the President said this:

“I had nothing to do with it—I have nothing to do with Russia! I told you, I have no deals there.”

Although Mr. Trump’s son has previously been quoted saying the Trump organization has assets in Russia.

Mr. Trump also said definitively, and defensively, he didn’t direct General Flynn to speak to the Russians in the days before he was inaugurated.

“No, I didn’t. No, I didn’t!”

President Trump won’t have to deal with those pesky Washington reporters and press conferences, at least for the weekend.He has a campaign-like rally in Florida on Saturday, which may be a visual reminder of the loyal supporters he has—the very folks who put him into office.