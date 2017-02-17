New additions to Savannah’s fare-free fleet

(SAVANNAH) There are new additions to the fleet providing fare-free transportation in downtown Savannah. A pair of new shuttle buses, styled like San Francisco street cars are set to go into service. Savannah Mobility, Management, Inc.,or SaMMI, oversees downtown DOT services, unveiled the vehicles at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center on Friday. Chairwoman Jody McIntyre says the design should encourage usage. “This was about the experience, about being engaging and really attracting people to ride because the purpose of all this is enhancing mobility.” McIntyre said.

The new vehicles can hold 34 seated passengers and another 17 who can stand. McIntyre says taking advantage of mass transit options is a win-win for riders. “”We want folks on this shuttle, enjoying our beautiful downtown, protecting our resources, so this is a great way to do that. ” she said. The new buses cost $944,320 and were funded federal grant monies with SaMMI providing a twenty-percent match. The new buses arrived in August 2016 and are set to begin service Monday, February 20. 2017.