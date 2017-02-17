Memorial’s Financial Picture, What’s Next

Next week, Curtis Lewis is expected to assume the chairmanship of the Memorial Health Board, perhaps an unenviable position in terms of current financial projections. “We are continuing our efforts to cut costs and also search for a potential partner, that’s about all I can say right now,” he said as we spoke in his office.

Lewis is a longtime member of the community and has been involved with the Memorial board for up to a decade. We spoke after word that the hospital’s financials for 2016 are worse than some had predicted. (A Chatham County official tells us he expects the loss for last year to be about $40 million or a little less.)

“There’s just a lot of forces working against the hospital,” Lewis told me. “The ACA (Affordable Care Act) has cost us more just in the last quarter, Hurricane Matthew hit us for four or five million dollars and we had other unexpected losses.”

Still, financial issues have been brewing for several years, something the Memorial Board and members of the Chatham County Hospital Authority have acknowledged.

“I’ve asked several people what Institution in this community is more important than Memorial, it’s hard to find one that’s more important. So I’ll just do what I can and see if we can work out way through this problem,” says Lewis.

Frank Rossiter, the head of the Chatham County Hospital Authority said some were expecting a loss of about $25 million. He also said the Authority is committed to working with Memorial’s board to find a new financial partner (after a North Carolina company, Novant, pulled out of a merger deal last year.)

Lewis agrees that both boards are on the same page in the past few months. “I think we’ve all learned a few lesson from the past. I’m happy to say I feel like both boards are in fact working together,” he told us.

Lewis told us there does not seem to be an issue with Memorial being able to make payments on bonds that were guaranteed by Chatham County back in 2012 when more than $100 million worth of hospital debt was refinanced. While he acknowledges that Memorial offers necessary safety net services and says “we’ll just do what we can do to try to preserve these services.”, Lewis also told us it may come to the point someday where the Memorial board will have to look elsewhere for financial support.

It’s unclear if that means a request for funding from Chatham County, something which County leaders have been reluctant to discuss, i.e. because the County says guaranteeing bonds provided Memorial with an influx of cash back in 2012 because of lower interest rates, etc.

For now, Lewis says many on both boards as well as community members remain concerned and committed to Memorial’s future. In terms of community concerns, Lewis told us “”I’m sure they have some questions and concerns about some of the things that have gone one but I would just say to them that from a board standpoint we are committed to continuing the mission.”

More financial information from Memorial is expected next week and by the end of the month Chatham County also expects to release results of an audit it ordered.