Dr. Jennifer Frum named ASU’s interim president

Atlanta (USG) – University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley has named Dr. Jennifer Frum interim president of Armstrong State University.

Dr. Frum currently serves as the vice president for public service and outreach at the University of Georgia (UGA) in Athens. She oversees UGA’s outreach and engagement and economic development efforts throughout the state. She will begin her new position at Armstrong State on July 1, 2017 upon the retirement of President Dr. Linda Bleicken.

She previously served as interim vice president for public service and outreach and deputy director and interim director of the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute. She began at UGA in 1995 as a research professional in the office of international development. Prior to joining UGA, she worked for U.S. Representative Bob Wise.

Frum earned a doctorate from the University of Georgia, a master’s degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University in Morgantown.