Hinesville PD Narcotics Team breaks up alleged drug ring

In a press release issued by Hinesville Police Lt. Willam Oberlander the Narcotics unit and the Ft Stewart CID Drug Suppression Team conducted a joint undercover operation in reference to illegal drug sales at Woodwind North Apt 41 in Hinesville.

During the undercover operation, marijuana and prescription medications were purchased by agents from several individuals within the apartment. While making purchases from the residence, undercover agents observed numerous amounts of illegal drugs and weapons throughout the apartment. As a result of the undercover operation a search warrant was obtained to search the apartment.

On Thursday officers successfully executed a search warrant without incident. As a result of the operation currency in the amount of $9,631.00 was seized as well as 5 firearms, various amounts of marijuana, prescription medication and cocaine for distribution was confiscated. Several adults were also arrested on various charges which included.

Darius Chapman:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Taizhun Nephew:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Tyreek Clemons:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Sales of marijuana.

Latrae Nephew:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and sales of marijuana.

Larry Knowling:

Possession of cocaine and he was also wanted out of liberty County.

Daylon Thomas:

Possession of marijuana

Devon Bratcher:

Probation violation

John Bernard:

Probation violation

Whitney Martin:

Possession of cocaine