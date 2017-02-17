GA man starts Facebook group to protest refugee program

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Few words these days can have a spark of conversation like the word “refugee.”

On Thursday President Trump announced he plans to unveil a new executive order on immigration and national security. This comes after his first order, which called for limited travel for seven countries, a temporary halt for the America Refugee and Resettlement Program and an indefinite suspension of the Syrian refugee program, was blocked by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

In Georgia, one man supports President Trump’s call for stricter boarders and immigration policy.

“Like the old adage, if you poison two M&M’s and throw them into a big bowl with some other M&M’s I mean are you really gonna want to put your hand in there” Chris asked.

He did not want his face or his last name used for security purposes.

“I have no problem with people coming into this country. Looking for work, new way of life, looking to be an American, looking for a prosperous life, the more the merrier,” he said. “But that’s not what they’re doing here.”

In 2016 he started at Facebook group called Savannah Citizens Against Refugee Immigration to speak out against his disapproval of the current refugee vetting process.

“The mission is to more or less a forum for our community to discuss their views on this. We’re welcome to both side of the argument” Chris said. “My personal view is that I don’t want to take the chance of seeing our area”

He says his personal views on politics don’t reflect his character.

“I’m a follower of Christ and I have compassion for all people. There are people who need help and I do agree with helping them. That doesn’t mean that mean we have to bring them here to help them.”