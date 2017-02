For the past couple of months we’ve been leading up to this- the closing of Savannah’s Muse Arts Warehouse.

Tonight, will be the final “opening night” there as Abeni Cultural Arts of the Performing Arts Collective presents: Visions an Odyssey in Black Dance.

The show presents a journey through history with African, modern, contemporary, jazz, and hip-hop dance.

It runs through Sunday, February 26.

Tickets are $20 for adults. $10 for kids 12 and under.

Click here for dates and times.