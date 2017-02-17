Deadly accident in Beaufort County

Beaufort County (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a fatal accident in Beaufort County.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office tells us 78-year-old Deweese Weaver of Hilton Head Island was killed Thursday morning. We’re told a vehicle struck her when she was walking her bike across U.S. 278 in the crosswalk around 10:30.

The driver of the vehicle did stop after the collision and was not injured. Officials say no charges have been filed in the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.