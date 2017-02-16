Support for women heart disease survivors

Surviving the number one killer of women-heart disease is life changing.
Growing stronger and healthier after a heart attack takes help from support groups.
Perhaps the best help in the journey to recovery are other heart attack survivors.
In Savannah the WomenHeart Support Network empowers group members from across the Coastal Empire.
Their goal is providing educational sessions by speakers or listening to each other and sharing personal triumphs of living with heart disease.

heart-club4 heart-club3

“It helps you to understand the feelings that you have aren’t just you…that everyone also has some of the same feeling and it make you feel not alone,” explains Survivor Becky Sellers of Brooklet.

February marks the first anniversary of the WomenHeart Support Network created by The Heart Hospital at St. Joseph’s Candler.
If you are a heart disease survivor and would like to join the support group click here

