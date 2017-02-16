SC’s Boeing plant prepares for presidential visit

South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster, Emanuel AME’s Pastor Rev. Manning, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenberg, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President Kevin McAllister, and Brookland Baptist Church’s Dr. Charles B. Jackson Sr. are slated to speak during the event as well.

The event marks the debut of the 787-10, the newest member of the 787 Dreamliner family. The airplane will begin flight testing later this year and will be delivered to customers starting in 2018.

The 787-10 is built exclusively in South Carolina and Boeing has received 149 orders for it from 9 customers around the globe.