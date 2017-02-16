Our Hometown: Soup It Up for Loop It Up!

Like soup? Want to help kids in our community? This Friday, a unique fundraising event brings the two together to make a difference.

SOUP IT UP for LOOP IT UP 2017 is a signature fundraising event for Loop It Up Savannah- a non profit  that provides programs for young people and services to area families.

The event will take place February 17, from 6 to 9 at the Brice Hotel on Bay Street. Tickets are $60 each, $100 per couple.

Local chefs will compete for the title of the ‘Golden Soup Bowl’ while  raising money to support the organization.

There will also be hors d’oeuvers, raffles, a children’s art exhibition, and live music.

Click here for more information or call: 912-667-5382.

 

