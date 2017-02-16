Our Hometown: Blessings in a Book Bag hosts 5th Anniversary Gala

This weekend, local non-profit “Blessings in a Book Bag” is marking fiver years of service here in our community.

The organization now feeds more than 120 students and families in two area schools.

You’re invited to help them celebrate this milestone during a special gala this Saturday, February 18, at 6pm.

It’s happening at the International Longshoremen’s Hall at 221 N. Lathrop Avenue.

There will be awards, great food, amazing music and more!

The organization will also be honoring the first African American femal judge to serve in Chatham County — Tammy Stokes.

News 3’s Kim Gusby will serve as mistress of ceremonies.

Click here for more information and to get your ticket.