Lowcountry workers take part in immigration protest

Beaufort County, S.C.-(WSAV)- Several Lowcountry businesses are not fully staffed Thursday due to employees taking part in what’s been dubbed “A Day Without Immigrants.” The day is meant to show communities what it is like without immigrants in the workforce as part of a protest against recent ICE raids.

Wednesday night, Little Steps daycare in Bluffton posted a message to its Facebook page, tagging dozens of its clients. In the message they stated all of their employees were legal immigrants and would be taking part in the protest. The daycare was closed Thursday and no sign was posted at the business as to why.

A Mexican supermarket off Simmonsville Road had a sign posted to its door stating it would close for the day.

The $5 Carwash on Bluffton Parkway had only two workers Thursday, far less than usual. A man who identified himself as the owner said his employees gave him a heads up Wednesday why they wouldn’t show up. He said he supported their choice and, “I want them here just as much as they want to be here.”

News 3 inquired with The Greenery landscaping company about their employees but someone who answered the phone said a manager would call back to discuss it.

Steve Carb, owner of SERG restaurants in Bluffton and Hilton Head did not have numbers to report late morning but said most employees were reporting to work.

The Beaufort County School District spokesman said he will report attendance numbers at 3pm. We checked with the Jasper County School District and have not heard back.

A “peaceful protest” is expected to take place along Simmonsville Road at 11am. News 3 will follow this story as it develops.