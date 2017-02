BARROW COUNTY, Ga. (WXIA) — Two people were killed in a small plane crash in Barrow County on Thursday, authorities said.

The crash happened in the 700 block of Highway 82 and the Barrow County Airport just after 2 p.m., according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

The FAA and the NTSB have been notified.

No other details were immediately available.