FUGITIVE FILES: Man Wanted for Assaulting Two Women

Andrew Davis, reporter, WSAV By Published: Updated:
yohann-miller

“He doesn’t have a violent history – it is a violent crime”

A violent crime on February 10 which has landed yohann miller on the radar of police.

“He was involved in a physical altercation with two female victims he’s acquainted with,” explained Detective Shenandoah Holden of the SCMPD Violent Crimes Division.

Miller is 25 years old, 5’6″ 135 lbs.

Investigators believe he could be in Yamacraw Village area of Savannah.

yohann-miller-2 yohann-miller-3

They hope that someone will see the Hostess City native’s picture and give them the tip they need to find him.

“More people know him. more people can see him,” explains Detective Holden. “If he has been here his whole life and does have enemies  then they may see him and turn him in.”

If you know where Yohann Miller may be, call Savannah-Chatham Metro Police or Crimestoppers right away at (912) 234-2020.

Remember all calls are anonymous and if your tip leads to his arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

yohann-miller

