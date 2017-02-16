FBI arrests man planning attacks in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach (CNN) – Authorities in Horry County South Carolina say a suspected white supremacist is accused of planning a terror attack on a Jewish synagogue.

The FBI says 29-year-old Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell was arrested Wednesday at a hotel after allegedly trying to buy a gun from an undercover agent.

McDowell had previously talked about carrying out a Dylann Roof style attack.

Roof was convicted of the racially motivated shooting deaths of nine people at an African-American church in Charleston.

McDowell is a convicted felon and reportedly made connections with white supremacist extremists in prison.

