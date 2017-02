Savannah (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are on scene right now of a deadly shooting.

It happened around 1:00PM near the intersection of Pennsylvania & California Avenues.

Details are still coming in, but authorities tell us one victim died at the scene. We’re told it doesn’t appear to be a random shooting incident.

If you have any information on the homicide, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.