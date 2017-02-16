‘Day Without Immigrants’ protests being held across US, including SC

PHILADELPHIA (AP/WSAV) — Immigrants across the country are expected to stay home from school and work on Thursday to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life.

“A Day Without Immigrants” actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Houston, Chicago and New York. The protest gained momentum on social media and by word of mouth.

It comes in response to President Donald Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally. Trump campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and blamed high unemployment on immigration. As president, he’s called for a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S.

Organizers expect thousands of people to participate or show solidarity with workers.

“Little Steps” in Bluffton announced they’re closing this morning to join that protest.

In a Facebook post they say “as an education institution, i do not mix politics nor any beliefs with the daycare’s decisions, but all of our staff members are immigrants. I cannot take away their right of protesting for what they believe is not fair.”

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.