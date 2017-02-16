‘Day Without Immigrants’ Protest In Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WSAV) — Honoria Garcia is from Hidalgo, Mexico. “People they just kill people for no reason sometimes, drug dealers, it’s really bad situation there, that’s the number one reason I move here,” Garcia said.

She says she crossed the river from Mexico to Texas illegally, 15 years ago.

“Since I move here, I working hard, two or three jobs,” she said, “Just working with anybody like cleaning or construction, places they don’t have to check the social security.”

Under the Obama Administration, she was granted residency and now, she wants to open her own cleaning business.

“I can pay taxes to and do the right way everything,” she said, “That’s why we come here today, we give the message to the community, American community, we just here for working.”

She was one of dozens who gathered in Bluffton Thursday for the national ‘Day Without Immigrants’, protesting President Trump’s immigration agenda.

“ICE they come in and they take the people, this what I hear. They don’t come for bad people only, they come for everybody,” said Garcia.

ICE deported 11 illegal immigrants in the Lowcountry last week, pushing these people to protest.

Bryan Cox, spokesman for Southern region ICE said the raids are nothing new and only target those with a criminal history.

“ICE is focused on removing public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws, including those who illegally re-entered the country after being removed and immigration fugitives ordered removed by federal immigration judges,” he said.

But those words bring little comfort to the crowd who participated in the Bluffton ‘Day Without Immigrants’ protest.

Like Omar Iscoa, an undocumented immigrant from Honduras.

“You see this family, take a look around, there 100 of them, fighting for a dream, a better life, one we couldn’t have in our country. That is why we came here,” Iscoa said, “That is why my son didn’t go to school today because he is part of the family, we want to keep it together… the way it should be.”